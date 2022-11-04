BreakingNews
‘Plane Talks’ return to Air Force Museum for Veterans Day

Local News
By
26 minutes ago

Back in time for Veterans Day: “Plane Talks” at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Visitors are invited to hear aviation experts on an array of historic planes and craft from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11.

Aircraft featured for the talks are located throughout Southeast Asia War and Cold War Galleries and include the B-52D Stratofortress, UH-1P Iroquois, H-43B Huskie, HH-3E Jolly Green Giant, EC-121D Constellation, A-7D Corsair II, F-4C Phantom, F-105G Wild Weasel, B-2 Spirit, F-89J Scorpion, CV-22 Osprey, A-10A Thunderbolt II, SR-71A Blackbird, B-58A Hustler, and B-36J Peacemaker.

The museum cautions that this line-up is subject to change.

Presenters will be stationed in museum galleries near the aircraft or exhibit that relates to their expertise. Presenters include veterans, active duty, former pilots, crew members, engineers, navigators, and more who can offer first-hand accounts.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum.

With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.

For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

