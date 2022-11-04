‘Plane Talks’ return to Air Force Museum for Veterans Day

Visitors are invited to hear aviation experts on an array of historic planes and craft from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11.

Aircraft featured for the talks are located throughout Southeast Asia War and Cold War Galleries and include the B-52D Stratofortress, UH-1P Iroquois, H-43B Huskie, HH-3E Jolly Green Giant, EC-121D Constellation, A-7D Corsair II, F-4C Phantom, F-105G Wild Weasel, B-2 Spirit, F-89J Scorpion, CV-22 Osprey, A-10A Thunderbolt II, SR-71A Blackbird, B-58A Hustler, and B-36J Peacemaker.