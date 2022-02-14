Planners OK pact for big new Dayton Freight facility in Union

The company wants to commence construction as early as March, with work completed next year, Stanley said.

In November last year, Dayton leaders weighed selling 32 acres of land near Dayton International Airport to a company called Stream’s Edge Properties LLC as the potential buyer. Streams Edge and Dayton Freight have an executive in common.

The property is located along the north side of the 3000 block of Old Springfield, west of Peters Pike. The land is northwest of the airport.

The 40-year-old freight company headquartered at 6450 Poe Ave. has more than 5,000 employees and nearly 4,300 trailers.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with Anthony Rocco, Dayton Freight’s chief operating officer. Rocco is listed as vice president of Stream’s Edge Properties, with whom TID trustees approved the agreement.

Other parties to the agreement are the city of Union and Dayton Freight Lines Inc.