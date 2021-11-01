Dayton may sell 32 acres near airport for commercial development

The city of Dayton is considering selling 32 acres of airport land it owns in Union in support of future commercial development.
A company called Stream’s Edge Properties LLC is the potential buyer, and it has connections with Dayton Freight Lines Inc.
The 40-year-old freight company headquartered at 6450 Poe Ave. has more than 5,000 employees and nearly 4,300 trailers.
The company describes itself as a “less than truckload” regional carrier that serves the Midwest.
The city is considering selling the land for $41,000 per acre, or more than $1.3 million, according to a proposed real estate contract.
The property is located on the north side of Old Springfield Road, west of Peters Pike.
Anthony Rocco is listed as the vice president of Stream’s Edge Properties. Rocco is the chief operating officer at Dayton Freight Lines Inc.
The land belongs to the Dayton International Airport, which the city owns.
The Federal Aviation Administration is reviewing the city’s request to release the property from federal grant assurances and expects a decision within weeks, according to a memo from Dayton aviation director Gil Turner to the city manager.
