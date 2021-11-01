Dayton may sell 32 acres near airport for commercial development

The city is considering selling the land for $41,000 per acre, or more than $1.3 million, according to a proposed real estate contract.

The property is located on the north side of Old Springfield Road, west of Peters Pike.

Anthony Rocco is listed as the vice president of Stream’s Edge Properties. Rocco is the chief operating officer at Dayton Freight Lines Inc.

The land belongs to the Dayton International Airport, which the city owns.

The Federal Aviation Administration is reviewing the city’s request to release the property from federal grant assurances and expects a decision within weeks, according to a memo from Dayton aviation director Gil Turner to the city manager.