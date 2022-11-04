Planning Dayton opening, Piqua steel business buys plant for $1.5M

Explore New air service coming to Dayton International Airport

Scott Steel intends to put a master coil slitting line at the Webster Street facility, a line capable of processing a variety of materials and thicknesses. The company had been outsourcing that work to the tune of about 2,000 tons a month, Scott said.

That’s how much steel the new Dayton location will be processing from the start.

“We’re trying to employ people in Ohio,” Scott said. “It makes sense for us business-wise to start handling that ourselves.”

He hopes to achieve full operations in Dayton by July 1 and hopes to start hiring early next year. He expects to have eight to ten employees immediately, growing to about 25 in the next few years.

Scott Steel is family-owned. Aaron Scott is the son of John Scott, the company’s owner and founder.

DMT still listed 1314 Webster as its place of business on its web site Friday. But Scott believes that business will be shifted to affiliate First Tool. A message was left for Gary Lackey, DMT general manager.

The Webster Street site offers plenty of room. In 2009, the company was rebuilding a horizontal disk broach in one of the bays there. That machine’s back-end weighed 125,000 pounds, with a front end weighing 55,000 pounds, extending about 70 feet in length, standing more than 8 feet high.

“It’s one of the largest machine tools being built in the United States,” Richard Alden, then-DMT’s chief operating officer, told this newspaper in December 2009.

DMT was founded in 1949. Affiliated holdings include First Tool Corp., Estee Mold & Die, Dayton Manufacturing and other companies.