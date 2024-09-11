Police: 2 in custody after 73-year-old woman dragged by vehicle in Dayton robbery

Around 3:50 p.m. Monday, two men robbed a 73-year-old woman in the 2400 block of Smithville Road.

The woman was dragged by a vehicle for approximately 6 feet while one of the suspects had her arm pinned in the car door, according to Dayton police.

Investigators located the suspects on Tuesday, but one of them was able to get away.

The second suspect was also involved in a second armed robbery reported at the McDonald’s on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard Wednesday morning, Lt Mark Ponichtera Dayton police Lt. Mark Ponichtera said.

“Some alert citizens were able to assist us and get the license plate number of the vehicle and that did in fact match the suspect that was involved in the crime involving the 73-year-old woman,” he said.

Detectives tracked the suspect to Travelers Motel in the 2800 block of North Dixie Drive.

The suspect initially did not come out when crews were making announcements, so police called the Montgomery County Sheriff Regional SWAT.

“As they were assembling announcements continued and we were able to make contact with (the suspect) using the house phone with the hotel,” Ponichtera said. “Once that happened, we were able to convince him to come out.”

Two other people were also detained at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are also working to determine if the pair was involved in a third crime.

“We’re still trying to connect that to make sure,” Ponichtera said.

It’s not clear what type of weapon was used in the robberies. The lieutenant said there are multiple reports of what type of weapon was involved.

“Overall, it’s just nice to have them off the street,” he said.

Crews were on the scene for less than two hours. Some roads were blocked in the area due to the investigation. Ponichtera said a crash on the highway was routing vehicles through the area, which made things more difficult.

Detectives were preparing a search warrant for the motel room and suspect vehicle.

Dayton police are continuing to investigate the robberies.