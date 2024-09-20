Police: 3 injured after stolen vehicle traveling 85 mph crashes in Dayton

Around 1:50 a.m., police were called to a crash at the intersection of East Fourth and South Philadelphia streets.

A Kia Forte that was reported stolen out of another jurisdiction was going 85 mph through the intersection when it hit a GMC Sierra, Cairns said.

The Kia then hit a Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Atlas that were parked on the street, according to a crash report.

Medics transported the 16-year-old driver of the Kia and the man driving the GMC to Miami Valley Hospital.

A 15-year-old passenger in the Kia ran from the crash but later arrived at a local hospital with injuries, Cairns said.

Both teens were arrested for receiving stolen property.

Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.