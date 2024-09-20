Police: 3 injured after stolen vehicle traveling 85 mph crashes in Dayton

Breaking: Deputies arrest 2 in separate school threat investigations in Montgomery County

A crash involving a stolen vehicle reportedly traveling 85 mph in Dayton sent three people to the hospital after it struck another vehicle before hitting two parked cars in Dayton early Friday.

Two teenagers in the stolen vehicle had serious but not life-threatening injuries, said Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns. A 34-year-old man in the other vehicle also had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Around 1:50 a.m., police were called to a crash at the intersection of East Fourth and South Philadelphia streets.

A Kia Forte that was reported stolen out of another jurisdiction was going 85 mph through the intersection when it hit a GMC Sierra, Cairns said.

The Kia then hit a Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Atlas that were parked on the street, according to a crash report.

Medics transported the 16-year-old driver of the Kia and the man driving the GMC to Miami Valley Hospital.

A 15-year-old passenger in the Kia ran from the crash but later arrived at a local hospital with injuries, Cairns said.

Both teens were arrested for receiving stolen property.

Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

