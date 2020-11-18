Police agencies join forces for Wednesday traffic enforcement operation

Several police agencies will join forces Wednesday for a traffic safety patrol operation.
The Dayton Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Trotwood Police Department are partnering for the patrol initiative, which begins at 8 a.m., according to a release from the Dayton Police Department.
The focus will be interstates and highways, including Interstate 75, U.S. 35 and state Routes 4 and 49, along with some thoroughfares where there have been complaints of speed, reckless and aggressive driving or other unsafe behavior, the release stated.
The Click-it or Ticket safety campaign also is underway, which means officers will pay close attention to whether motorists and their children are properly restrained. Also, law enforcement agencies want to remind motorists to slow down and move over if there are emergency lights during a traffic stop on the side of the road, or highway workers or tow truck drivers on the side of the road with their lights on, according to the release.
Speed, distracted driving and reckless driving are some of the most common causes of serious crashes. To date, there has been a more than 50% increase in deadly crashes from this point in 2019.
An impaired driving detail on Saturday that focused on the Salem Avenue area between Hillcrest and Cornell resulted in one OVI arrest for drugged driving. Following are other results:
- Traffic Stops: 23
- Warnings: 13
- Weapons violation: 1 arrest
- Seat belt violation: 3 citations
- Speed: 1 citation
- No driver’s license or driving suspended: 10 citations