Police agencies join forces for Wednesday traffic enforcement operation

The Click-it or Ticket safety campaign also is underway, which means officers will pay close attention to whether motorists and their children are properly restrained. Also, law enforcement agencies want to remind motorists to slow down and move over if there are emergency lights during a traffic stop on the side of the road, or highway workers or tow truck drivers on the side of the road with their lights on, according to the release.

Explore Deadly crashes spike in Dayton

Speed, distracted driving and reckless driving are some of the most common causes of serious crashes. To date, there has been a more than 50% increase in deadly crashes from this point in 2019.