Police called to early-morning shooting at Dayton bar

Dayton police were called to an early-morning shooting at a bar and lounge Tuesday.
The shooting was reported at 3:09 a.m. on Salem Avenue at Parkhill Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A 911 caller at B&B Lounge and Grill said a man had been shot.
The caller said the man was shot once in his abdomen, according to dispatch records.
They did not know who the shooter was or where they went.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
