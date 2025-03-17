Police called to late-night shooting in Dayton

Dayton police responded to a shooting reported outside an apartment building late Sunday night.
At 11:21 p.m., a man called 911 and said he heard gunfire in the 4300 block of City View Terrace, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
The man said he thought a woman shot and outside on the ground.
He did not see a suspect or anyone fleeing the area.
We’ve reached out to Dayton police for more information and will update this story as details are released.
