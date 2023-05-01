Police: Dayton man robbed of dog, cash, equipment

Bail was set at $100,000 for Thomas Michael Peck Jr. of Trotwood during his arraignment Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of aggravated robbery and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business.

Police were called sometime before 10 p.m. after a Dayton man said he three males were following him as he walked a woman along with his dog home from a convenience store on Main Street. When he parted with the women, they continued to follow him, according to an affidavit filed in municipal court.