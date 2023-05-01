Police: Dayton man robbed of dog, cash, equipment

A Dayton man told police he was robbed Friday night of his dog, nearly $300 cash and studio equipment worth $3,000.
Bail was set at $100,000 for Thomas Michael Peck Jr. of Trotwood during his arraignment Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of aggravated robbery and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business.
Police were called sometime before 10 p.m. after a Dayton man said he three males were following him as he walked a woman along with his dog home from a convenience store on Main Street. When he parted with the women, they continued to follow him, according to an affidavit filed in municipal court.
He said one of the suspects, later identified as Peck, 18, struck him with a handgun and then stole $290 and his bag of equipment. One of the other two suspects — who also were armed — stole the man’s dog, the document stated.
While officers were investigating the robbery, they heard gunshots nearby and saw Peck walking away in the 100 block of Victor Avenue as they pulled up. One officer reportedly saw Peck make a throwing motion, according to the affidavit.
“A search nearby where Peck was walking revealed a handgun. The ammunition found on Peck is the same caliber as the handgun,” the document stated.
It is not clear whether police recovered the man’s dog and other items.
Peck is held in the Montgomery County Jail. He is next due in court Monday.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
About the Author