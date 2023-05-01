Search for missing 7-year-old boy resumes in Dayton

Crews are utilizing aviation, drones and K-9 units in the search. They also drained a pond, according to Dayton police.

“We appreciate so many members of the public asking to help, and many just showing up to Eastwood, but because of the terrain and conditions of where searches have been focusing we are asking people to still avoid the area for the time being,” said James Rider, Dayton police public information officer.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Lucas’ father, Agustin Rosales, encouraged people to continue praying for his son and that they find him.

He said the family warned Lucas on Saturday to not play close to the water and told him to back up because it’s dangerous.

Lucas was playing near his sister Da’najiah Wakefield and father, but left to join other family members so he wouldn’t scare the fish, Da’najiah said.

One of their family members said they heard something fall and a splash, as well as someone crying, she added.

The family searched and called for Lucas for about 15 minutes before they called police.

More than 100 people from Dayton police and fire departments, Five Rivers MetroParks, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and other area volunteer search groups searched Eastwood MetroPark and the surrounding area Sunday.