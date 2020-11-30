Police: Dayton man shot in Bellbrook dies of injuries

A Dayton man who was shot Saturday evening in Bellbrook died of his injuries.
The gunshot victim was identified Monday as 40-year-old Andre Evans, who died Saturday, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said in a release.
Bellbrook police were called to the 1900 block of North Regent Park Drive on a report of shots fired. There, they found Evans who was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he died, according to a release from Chief Doug Doherty of the Bellbrook Police Department.
“Andre Evans knew people at the Bellbrook home and this incident does not pose an ongoing danger to the public,” Doherty stated. “We expect the investigation to be a lengthy process, as we await autopsy and toxicology results, complete interviews and gather additional evidence.”
Once the investigation is complete, the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case, the chief said.
Also, because of the continuing investigation, Doherty said no further information would be released at this time.