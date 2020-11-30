Police: Dayton man shot in Bellbrook dies of injuries

The gunshot victim was identified Monday as 40-year-old Andre Evans, who died Saturday, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said in a release.

Bellbrook police were called to the 1900 block of North Regent Park Drive on a report of shots fired. There, they found Evans who was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he died, according to a release from Chief Doug Doherty of the Bellbrook Police Department.