Police investigating after gunfire, domestic incident reported in Trotwood

No arrests have been made after police responded to a domestic incident with gunfire Wednesday in Trotwood.
Officers responded to the 4800 block of Wolf Creek Pike around 3:30 p.m. on a domestic violence complaint involving a discharged firearm, according to Trotwood police.
Crews searched the residence, but no one was inside.
Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Trotwood Police Department at 937-854-3988.
