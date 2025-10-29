Police investigating after 59-year-old man found dead in Dayton

Dayton police are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley Wednesday morning.
Just after 8:45 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Smith Street for a report of a deceased person.
Officers found the man dead in an alley nearby, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified him as 59-year-old Talmadge E. Heard.
It’s not clear if foul play is suspected.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
