Dozens of shots fired in Miami Twp., no injuries reported

No one was injured Tuesday morning after dozens of shots were fired from multiple weapons, hitting a house and vehicles in Miami Twp.

Police said approximately 80 casings were found on Verdi Drive near Brahms Boulevard.

A neighbor reporting hearing gunfire around 8:15 a.m.

“I heard what sounded like at first firecrackers,” she said. “It was kind of startling because it was early in the morning; nobody would expect fireworks. Then there was another round.”

Bundy said she looked out the window and saw two vehicles driving away toward Brahms Boulevard.

“They sped up and kind of flew out of the neighborhood,” she added.

Dozens of evidence markers could be seen in the street.

Bundy said another vehicle drove down the street and a person inside said there were casings in the road.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.