Police investigating in Harrison Twp. after person comes to Grandview with gunshot wound

Police are investigating after a person came in to Grandview Hospital at about 11:51 p.m. last night and said they had been shot in Harrison Township.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, the person said they were in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Palisades Drive, in the Creekside Homes, which was formerly the Northland Village Apartments. The records said a vehicle reportedly pulled up and someone inside it shot the victim.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.