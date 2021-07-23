Police investigating shooting in Dayton

Police put out yellow crime scene tape late Thursday night after a shooting was reported.
Officers and medics were called for the shooting victim, who was found shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of Campus Drive and Newton Avenue in Dayton.
The victim’s condition was not immediately known.
The shooting happened elsewhere nearby, according to initial reports.
There was no immediate description of the shooter or any other information given on a suspect.
We are working to learn more on this developing story and will update this report.