2 found dead in Dayton house, man in custody

Two people were found dead inside a Dayton house Tuesday morning after an RTA driver reported a bloody man was walking around Wayne Avenue.
Around 6:10 a.m. a representative from the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority said one of their bus drivers saw a bloody man walking around in a t-shirt and no shoes on Wayne Avenue near Belmont High School, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
The driver reportedly tried to direct him to the police station nearby.
When police responded they found a man covered in blood, said Dayton police Sgt. Rich Taylor. Crews responded to a house in the 1400 block of Holly Avenue based on comments from the man.
“Once at that location they located two subjects inside that were deceased — an adult male and an adult female,” Taylor said.
The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit was then called and is now investigating the deaths.
The man was interviewed by investigators and arrested on preliminary murder charges.
Taylor declined to provide additional information about the deaths.
