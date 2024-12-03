2 found dead in Dayton house, man in custody

The driver reportedly tried to direct him to the police station nearby.

When police responded they found a man covered in blood, said Dayton police Sgt. Rich Taylor. Crews responded to a house in the 1400 block of Holly Avenue based on comments from the man.

“Once at that location they located two subjects inside that were deceased — an adult male and an adult female,” Taylor said.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit was then called and is now investigating the deaths.

The man was interviewed by investigators and arrested on preliminary murder charges.

Taylor declined to provide additional information about the deaths.