Police looking for suspect from I-75 high-speed crash

An officer was monitoring traffic on southbound I-75 around 4:17 a.m. when he clocked a driver doing 94 in a 65 before he caught up with the car and followed it, according to the Franklin Police Department.

The vehicle was moving back and forth across lanes, swerving around lanes, police said. During the pursuit, speeds reached around 132 mph before the vehicle lost control and goes sideway toward the concrete medium and hits it.