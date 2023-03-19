BreakingNews
Police looking for suspect from I-75 high-speed crash
X

Police looking for suspect from I-75 high-speed crash

Local News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Police are looking for a man who fled from officers early Saturday morning on Interstate 75 at a high rate of speed before crashing his vehicle.

An officer was monitoring traffic on southbound I-75 around 4:17 a.m. when he clocked a driver doing 94 in a 65 before he caught up with the car and followed it, according to the Franklin Police Department.

The vehicle was moving back and forth across lanes, swerving around lanes, police said. During the pursuit, speeds reached around 132 mph before the vehicle lost control and goes sideway toward the concrete medium and hits it.

The suspect fled from his vehicle and headed east. Backup was called and different agencies with crews from Butler, Warren and West Carrollton set up a perimeter. For about two hours, they actively searched for the suspect. He was tracked to a farm but nothing was found and drones could not find a heat signature.

In Other News
1
Dayton Public says transportation issues improve; but more work to be...
2
Housing costs outpace wage growth in Dayton area, reducing...
3
Crash involving party bus in Miami County left at least 2 people...
4
Person flees after crashing SUV into Wayne Avenue business
5
Major I-75 construction work just south of Dayton begins next week

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top