Police looking for suspect from I-75 high-speed crash

Police are looking for a man who fled from officers early Saturday morning on Interstate 75 at a high rate of speed before crashing his vehicle.
An officer was monitoring traffic on southbound I-75 around 4:17 a.m. when he clocked a driver doing 94 in a 65 before he caught up with the car and followed it, according to the Franklin Police Department.
The vehicle was moving back and forth across lanes, swerving around lanes, police said. During the pursuit, speeds reached around 132 mph before the vehicle lost control and goes sideway toward the concrete medium and hits it.
The suspect fled from his vehicle and headed east. Backup was called and different agencies with crews from Butler, Warren and West Carrollton set up a perimeter. For about two hours, they actively searched for the suspect. He was tracked to a farm but nothing was found and drones could not find a heat signature.
