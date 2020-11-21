Police: Man rams car of woman, boy, 8, in Dayton

The woman told police that she was headed east on West Siebenthaler Avenue around 9:20 a.m. when Damitree McComb was driving behind her and began striking the rear of her vehicle an unknown number of times, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed Friday in Dayton Municipal Court.

“At one point after being struck from the rear, the impact forced her vehicle into oncoming traffic, where she almost collided with a vehicle traveling west in the westbound lane of travel,” the affidavit read.