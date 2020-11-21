Police: Man rams car of woman, boy, 8, in Dayton

A 39-year-old Dayton man is accused of ramming a woman’s car Thursday morning while she was driving with her 8-year-old son in Dayton.
The woman told police that she was headed east on West Siebenthaler Avenue around 9:20 a.m. when Damitree McComb was driving behind her and began striking the rear of her vehicle an unknown number of times, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed Friday in Dayton Municipal Court.
“At one point after being struck from the rear, the impact forced her vehicle into oncoming traffic, where she almost collided with a vehicle traveling west in the westbound lane of travel,” the affidavit read.
The woman stopped in the parking lot of a business at the corner of North Main Street and West Siebenthaler to get help.
She said McComb followed her into the parking lot, got out of his vehicle and kicked the rear of her vehicle an unknown number of times before he got back inside his vehicle and left, according to the court document.
McComb, who is not in custody, is charged with two counts of felonious assault.