Police respond to report of shots fired in Huber Heights

Police officers are investigating in Huber Heights after shots were reportedly fired Monday morning.
Huber Heights police and fire dispatchers said officers were investigating a “suspicious circumstance” near Harshmanville Road and Hubbard Drive. Dispatch said there was a report of shots fired, but could not release any additional information.
It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.
We’re working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.
