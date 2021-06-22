dayton-daily-news logo
Police: Robber passes threatening note to Englewood Fifth Third Bank teller

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

A man wearing a surgical mask robbed a Fifth Third Bank Tuesday morning in Englewood.

Police responded at 10:15 a.m. to a holdup alarm at the bank, 310 W. National Road.

The robber loitered in the bank for a few minutes before he passed a note that threatened the teller and demanded money before he left on foot, Englewood Police Sgt. Mike Lang said.

The suspect, who did not show a weapon, was described as a man in his 40s wearing glasses, a hat, an olive-colored shirt and light blue surgical mask.

There were 11 employees and two customers inside the bank, but no one else was aware the robbery was happening and there were no injuries, Lang said.

