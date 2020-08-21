Police searching in Harrison Twp. after man hands over ID, flees with stolen merchandise

Police are searching for a man who fled from a traffic stop in Brookville with stolen merchandise in the back of his vehicle, leading police on a long pursuit before coming to a stop on Birch Drive in Harrison Township.
According to Englewood Dispatch, which also dispatches for Brookville, police initially stopped the vehicle at Albert Road and Salem Street. Dispatchers said the suspect gave police his information, but then decided to flee.
The vehicle stopped on Birch Road in Harrison Twp., where the occupants fled on foot. Dispatchers said that assisting law enforcement agencies were helping to track the suspect on foot.
In scanner traffic, we heard police say that the suspect had popped one of his vehicle’s tires during the pursuit, and that K9 units were assisting the search.
After the vehicle stopped, Englewood dispatchers said police found a large amount of stolen merchandise in the back.
Police said they suspect the suspect may have been involved in breaking into storage units in Brookville.
In scanner traffic we heard that a passenger from the vehicle had been stopped, but that the driver had run on foot into the woods near the Great Miami River Recreational Bike Trail.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.