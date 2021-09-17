Police continue to seek information in hit-skip pedestrian strike that left teen in critical condition

Investigators were able to recover some evidence and are looking for a black or dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox from 2010-2015.

Explore Dayton man killed in Wednesday crash identified

#HELPLOCATE Vehicle in hit & run that seriously injured 18 y/o waiting for bus at 6:45AM at N. Main near Maplelawn

Black '10-'15 Chevy Equinox w/front & passenger side damage, missing trim piece from top of grille

Call Det. Gianangeli 937-333-1104 or #CrimeStoppers 937-222-STOP pic.twitter.com/2Yp4y86lA7 — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 15, 2021

Investigators were able to recover some evidence and are looking for a black or dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox from 2010-2015.

“At this point we have nothing to go on as far as if this was an intentional act or if this was strictly an accident,” Cairns said. “Obviously a lot of that is going to be part of the investigation and that’s why we really want anyone that may have seen this, may have heard about it, may have any sort of doorbell footage, camera footage or anything like that to come forward and let us know to help us with the investigation.”

Police are also investigating a fatal crash on Stanley Avenue that took place hours after the pedestrian strike.

Musaddin Abdullayev, a 60-year-old Dayton man, was killed in the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Stanley Avenue and Kuntz Road.

Abdullayev was driving a car that went through a red light and hit a semi truck that was turning onto Stanley Avenue, according to a crash report.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“We do have video footage showing the sequence of events that caused this accident,” said Cairns. “We’re trying to wait for autopsy results before we can make a determination as to if this was a medical situation or if there was something else wrong.”

A medical condition was initially relayed to crews at the scene of the crash, he added.

Cairns reminded drivers to give other vehicles space while on the road and to avoid distractions.

“We do get a high number of accidents in general,” he said. “A lot of this just comes down to driver attention and driver behaviors...Once you’re in that car all your attention should be spent on the road, what’s going on around you, the traffic signals, the traffic flow and your speed.”