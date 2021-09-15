Crash involving semi sends 1 to hospital in Dayton

A two-vehicle crash involving a sedan and semi truck sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning in Dayton.
It’s not clear which vehicle the injured person was in or what type of injuries the sustained, according to 911 dispatchers.
The crash was reported around 8:38 a.m. at Stanley and Air City avenues.
Initial reports indicated the sedan was speeding prior to the crash.
About 50 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled in the crashed, resulting in the intersection closing, according to dispatch.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.
