Dayton child psychologist pleads guilty to endangering, tampering with evidence

Rion has told the media since Ramey was charged in 2019 that the images are not pornographic and the individuals are clothed. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office on the other hand released a press release announcing Ramey had been charged in a child pornography case.

The two sides had spent almost a year dueling over evidence in the case and whether probable cause existed for search warrants. In court filings, the defense argued that investigators used the term “erotica” and not child pornography to get the warrants and that there was a difference.

“(The affidavit for the search warrant) did not allege any criminal activity; in fact, it dispelled any belief of illegal activity by including (the) findings regarding the downloaded images being mere erotica, not child pornography,” the defense said in court documents.

Ramey appeared in court on Wednesday where he entered his plea. On the same day, Greene County Common Pleas Judge Adolfo Tornichio granted a bond condition modification in the case. Ramey will remain on GPS monitoring pending his sentencing, but the condition of house arrest was removed. He is also not to have any unsupervised contact with child.

A message seeking comment from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office wasn’t immediately returned Friday morning.