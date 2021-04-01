Police seize gambling machines, cash at Moraine market

Generally speaking, illegal gambling is not the victimless crime or minor violation that some people may believe it to be, he said.

“Illegal gambling operations tend to introduce other crimes and criminal elements to an area. It has real and direct impacts on quality of life and safety issues for the nearby residents and workers,” Richardson said. “In some large scale operations, illegal gambling is used as a mechanism to fund other illegal operations like the trafficking of humans, drugs and illegal weapons. Large scale operations also may involve money laundering and other financial crimes.”

We’ve reached out to the Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol for more information and to K&R Market for comment.