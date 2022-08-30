Police think shooting in Troy park was drug-related

Police are trying to put together what led up to the shooting and what happened just after, he said. A group of at least five people were around the shooting, with four vehicles seen in the area or leaving immediately after the shooting.

Police identified some of the people and are in the process of talking with or attempting to talk with them. Information from cameras in the area also were helpful, Kunkleman said.

“We have some good information that we are following up on,” he said.