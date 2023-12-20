Police: Woman busts out Kettering apartment window with gun

Dispatch received two calls from the apartment resident and a neighbor about the armed woman around 3:40 p.m., police said.

The suspect vehicle, a GMC Acadia, was spotted headed north on Wilmington Pike by an undercover unit. Marked cruisers used a maneuver to get the vehicle stopped near Smithville and Patterson roads.

A family member was called for the child, and a gun was found inside the vehicle, police said.

The woman was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated burglary, violating a protection order and child endangering. The Dayton Daily News is not naming her because charges are pending.