Police: Woman busts out Kettering apartment window with gun

33 minutes ago
A 24-year-old woman armed with a handgun Tuesday afternoon reportedly was banging on windows with the gun at the Kettering Square Apartments, just off Whipp Road at Kettering’s border with Centerville, before she busted out one of the windows.

The woman then fled with her child before officers arrived, according to a statement from the Kettering Police Department.

Dispatch received two calls from the apartment resident and a neighbor about the armed woman around 3:40 p.m., police said.

The suspect vehicle, a GMC Acadia, was spotted headed north on Wilmington Pike by an undercover unit. Marked cruisers used a maneuver to get the vehicle stopped near Smithville and Patterson roads.

A family member was called for the child, and a gun was found inside the vehicle, police said.

The woman was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated burglary, violating a protection order and child endangering. The Dayton Daily News is not naming her because charges are pending.

