Ponitz CTC evacuated after chemicals in graduated cylinder found in closet

The school was evacuated around 3:30 p.m., which was after school when the majority of students and staff already had left for the day, he said.

The Dayton Fire Department and Dayton Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team responded and determined the chemicals were not harmful. The chemical smell was coming from the cosmetology classroom, where students were mixing products for perms, or permanent hairstyle, Lawrence said.

The building is safe, the superintendent said, and school will be in session on Monday as usual.