Ponitz CTC evacuated after chemicals in graduated cylinder found in closet

The Ponitz Career Technology Center was evacuated Friday afternoon as a precaution but the concerns were unfounded, officials said.

Chemicals in a graduated cylinder, also called a measuring cylinder, were found in a closet between two classrooms. In addition, there was a chemical smell reported on the second floor of the high school at 741 Washington St., said Dayton Public Schools Superintendent David Lawrence.

The school was evacuated around 3:30 p.m., which was after school when the majority of students and staff already had left for the day, he said.

The Dayton Fire Department and Dayton Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team responded and determined the chemicals were not harmful. The chemical smell was coming from the cosmetology classroom, where students were mixing products for perms, or permanent hairstyle, Lawrence said.

The building is safe, the superintendent said, and school will be in session on Monday as usual.

