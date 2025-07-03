More than 50 vendors will be at 2-day Great Dayton Food Truck Rally

“This is the big one,” said organizer Brian Johnson. “We’ve been building and hosting Dayton Food Truck Rallies for over 12 years now and the opportunity to bring this many trucks together with this many artists at such a cool venue is an honor.”

Explore Prime BBQ announces opening date for Brown Street restaurant

There will be food trucks traveling as far as Indianapolis and Michigan featuring beverages, dinner and desserts.

Food trucks expected to attend include:

A Food Hall on Wheels

Briellas Hot Dogs

Claybourne Grill

Dunkers and Beans

El Diablo Grill

Let’s Eat Food Truck

MamaBear’s Mac

Order Up Food Truck

Suga and Slices

Tasty Bacon’s

This free, family friendly event will feature 150 open artist studios to explore on the property, in addition to a craft beer tent, live music and much more.

Explore Ohio Ice Cream Trail features 150 stops across the state

“We’re excited to partner with Front Street’s charitable organization to bring Yellow Springs Brewery beers to the beer garden and live music in the seating area to keep everyone entertained.” Johnson said. “If you’re not familiar with the Front Street Studios, there’s also tons of restrooms, seating, and parking available for attendees.”

MORE DETAILS

This event will be followed by the fourth annual Dayton Mac n’ Cheese Fest 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 13 at The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 W. Third St.

For more information, visit daytonfoodtruckrallies.com or the event’s Facebook page.

For a list of other upcoming rallies, visit the organizer’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@daytonfoodtruckrally).