Pop-up concert Tuesday celebrates recovery from addiction

Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton will be the site for Tuesday's concert. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Local News
By , Staff Writer
41 minutes ago

Declare Dayton, Montgomery County ADAMHS, and Levitt Pavilion announced a pop-up concert and community event to celebrate September as Recovery Month. The Hope Changes Everything concert will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Levitt Pavilion. The event will feature two bands and multiple speakers who will talk about overcoming addiction.

Caleb Ingram, executive director of Declare Dayton, said their goal was to spark conversations and create change for those in addiction recovery.

“Declare Dayton is all about bringing people together to support one another,” Ingram said.

There will be 25 vendors at Tuesday’s event, sharing resources with families and individuals in need of support. The event will also have food trucks and a play area for kids.

“It’s important for us to come together as a community to have the open conversations and to celebrate those who are successfully living in recovery, to overcome the stigma that often comes with addiction,” said Helen Jones-Kelley, executive director of Montgomery County ADAMHS (Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services).

