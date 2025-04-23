Popeyes in Sugarcreek Twp. is closed, franchisee says operations being consolidated

“This decision was made due to the close proximity of our Kettering Popeyes restaurant nearby, which allows us to consolidate operations and better focus our resources,” said Travis Sensabaugh, QSR brand president at The Gilligan Company. “We appreciate your loyalty and look forward to seeing you soon at 4025 Wilmington Pike.”

The restaurant is listed on Loopnet with an option to sublease the space.

The Gilligan Company had a grand opening for this location in Sept. 2023. This was the franchise owner’s 40th Popeyes location.

The 3,214 square foot space seats more than 30 people. It features Popeyes’ new prototype with updated lobby décor, a newly designed kitchen and a double drive-thru.

This site was previously home to an Applebee’s restaurant.

The Gilligan Company has opened several Popeyes locations over the past several years in Englewood, Huber Heights, Kettering, Springboro and Xenia.