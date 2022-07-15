dayton-daily-news logo
X

Portman highlights efforts to foster economic growth via technology, education

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-OH, (right) talks with attendees of the the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Breakfast at NCR Country Club in Kettering Friday, July 15, 2022. During the event, Portman detailed his legislative priorities in Congress. ERIC SCHWARTZBERG/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-OH, (right) talks with attendees of the the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Breakfast at NCR Country Club in Kettering Friday, July 15, 2022. During the event, Portman detailed his legislative priorities in Congress. ERIC SCHWARTZBERG/STAFF

Local News
By
29 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, detailed several legislative priorities for local leaders at Friday’s Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Breakfast — especially explaining the importance of the United States Innovation and Competition Act, or CHIPS Act.

“It said the government would do more in terms of government subsidies for production of semi-conductors here in this country,” Portman said of the bill, which passed with the support of every Democrat and 19 Republicans. “Now that doesn’t seem like a very Republican thing, in a way, but I voted for it for the simple reason that we have no choice, if we’re going to remain competitive.”

The legislation, he said, has to do with more than just semi-conductors, also known as semis or chips.

“The semiconductor piece is about $52 billion of it,” Portman said at NCR Country Club in Kettering. “That is a lot of money, but frankly it is a lot less than other countries around the world are putting into their incentives for chips to be made in their country.”

ExploreWATCH: Community Conversation focuses on how billions in federal relief money should be spent

Those chips are in everything from cars, smartphones and medical equipment to computers, gaming hardware and appliances like washing machines. But they’ve been affected by supply chain problems.

Chips also are “the single most important aspect” of the United States’ national security,” he said.

“The countries that are going to control the battlegrounds of the future are the countries that are going to have this technology,” he said. “The F-35, which is really important to us here in Dayton because we’ve got the F-35 office now at Wright-Patt ... it’s full of semiconductors and it’s not the kind that we make here in America. It’s the high-end semiconductors.”

The United States, which about 30 years ago had made 37% of semiconductors in the world, after being the ones that developed the technology, now makes between 10 and 12% of them. Portman said it is “a national security concern” for the United States to return chip production to its former level.

ExploreAir Force offers thousands more in new enlistment bonuses

The chip shortage, he said, coincides with Intel, one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies, deciding that it will build a semiconductor fabrication plant only 87 miles from Dayton, outside Columbus and representing a $20 billion investment, “the largest investment in the history of Ohio, by far.”

Portman also discussed his work to advance workforce legislation in the Senate, such as his Jumpstart Our Businesses By Supporting Students (JOBS) Act, a bipartisan piece of legislation aimed at better supporting today’s students by making “high-quality, shorter-term education and training programs” eligible for federal Pell Grants.

“You can get a Pell Grant to go to college but you can’t get a Pell Grant to get a certificate that’s industry-recognized at a place like Intel as a machinist, welder, truck driver, hospital tech or a coder,” he said. “There are young people going through programs like the Miami Valley Career Tech Center who are being told, ‘You want to go to college and get an English degree? We’ll give you a Pell Grant.’ To do it, your family has to meet the requirements in terms of relative low income, but if want to go get a degree to be able to become a coder, you’re on your own.”

Portman also detailed how the FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act is promoting language to repeal the 100-day waiting period for military retirees to start working as civilians.

“I know there’s strong interest from the Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patt to bolster our workforce,” he said. “We tried to do this in previous NDAA but I think we’re going to get it this time.”

ExploreCDC puts Montgomery County at high COVID level, recommends masks

Chris Kershner, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, said it was exciting to have Portman address the 180 or so business leaders in attendance Friday.

“He’s been a friend to this business community throughout his time in Congress, throughout his time as a trade rep, as the director of the (Office of Management and Budget) and as a U.S. Senator, he’s always been there for us,” Kershner said. “We couldn’t do it without Senator Portman.”

In Other News
1
Xenia couple killed in crash after car hits stopped semi on US 35 in...
2
Wilberforce, resigning trustee argue over university finances...
3
AFMC celebrates 30 years of being ‘the command with answers’
4
Montgomery County moves to high COVID community level
5
Can you help ID woman recovered from Great Miami River in Miamisburg?

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top