Possible decades-old grenade found in Dayton sewer

Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall walks back to his vehicle after removing what looked like grenade out of the sewer on West Riverview Avenue in Dayton. Jim Noelker/Staff
Dayton | 20 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A possible grenade believed to be decades old was found by a construction worker in Dayton Thursday morning.

The discovery prompted the Dayton Bomb Squad to respond to the 1200 block of West Riverview Avenue and close the street while they retrieved the possible explosive device. Crews are clearing the scene and the street has been reopened.

Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said the device had been in the sewer for a long time and had to be chiseled out.

Personnel from the Dayton Fire Department said the item may have been a training device.

Crews removed it from the scene and are taking it to a secure place to learn more about the device.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.

