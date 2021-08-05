Coroner’s office called to deadly Dayton shooting

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called Wednesday night to the scene of a deadly shooting in Dayton.
The call came in just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
A woman who called 911 said she was across the street from where a boy said somebody was shot and was hollering for help.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said they were called to the scene of the shooting for a deceased person. Although initial reports indicated the victim was an 11-year-old boy, the coroner’s office said it could not confirm the victim was a child.
The shooting happened on the second anniversary of the city’s mass shooting in the historic Oregon District when an assailant gunned down nine people.