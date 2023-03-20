‘Potentially transformative’ $146M development expected to create hundreds of jobs

A large industrial/office park planned for Miami Twp. is expected to create more than 600 jobs for the region.
Located east of the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport runway and south of Austin Boulevard, the 1.7 million-square-foot First Flight Commerce Center would be the work of Missouri-based NorthPoint Development.
The $146 million project is estimated to create 100 jobs in its first phase, plus jobs from construction of a new road to access the property, according to Alex Carlson, the township’s community development director. Approximately 650 jobs are projected to be created throughout the entirety of the park by 2028 and possibly many more depending on the specific occupants, Carlson said.
“This project is a potentially transformative development,” Carlson said. “Miami Twp. does not currently have a development of this scale to attract employers who are looking for this type of open and flexible space to operate.”
Miami Twp. Board of Trustees next Tuesday will hear a final development plan for the first phase of the development, which includes the first of six new buildings, Carlson said.
A preliminary development plan approved in December 2022 shows six buildings totaling 1,752,000 square feet. Pending approval by trustees of the final development plan, construction of the first building, a 230,000-square-foot edifice, would start this summer and wrap up sometime in late 2024, Carlson said.
A 287,000-square-foot building is planned to be constructed in 2024 and a 273,000-square-foot building in 2025. NorthPoint would then build a 273,000 square foot building in 2026, a 330,000-square-foot building in 2027 and a 359,000-square-foot building in 2028.
The first phase of the development will cost approximately $27.4 million, with about $2.5 million being estimated for construction of a new public road extending Washington Church Road south past Austin Boulevard, NorthPoint officials said. Additionally, improvements along Austin Boulevard, which has access from I-75, are planned to assist in traffic flow, according to the township.
After constructing the road extension, NorthPoint would then turn it over to Miami and Washington townships for long-term maintenance, Carlson said.
“This type of spec building NorthPoint builds is a very flexible, modular building type, so they’re able to break the space up for specific needs of different tenants, which ... goes a long way for the long-term viability of the project, that it’s not locked in place for one specific user,” he said. “As new users come online, they can craft the building to the specific needs, while maintaining the exterior appearance of the site.”
Tenants would likely deal in light assembly, warehouse storage, distribution, office space or light manufacturing, said Matt Gaston, the company’s vice president of development.
This is NorthPoint Development’s first project in Miami Twp., Gaston said. It has similar developments in Dayton near the Dayton International Airport, Fairfield, Hamilton and West Chester Twp.
The company was drawn to the site because of it location and the willingness of the county to want a business park developed there, he said.
“It’s just great infrastructure with Austin Boulevard and I-75 and then the amenities at Austin Landing,” Gaston said.
The latest plan for the site proposes a business/industrial park with larger and fewer structures than what was shown in a plan approved in 2018.
The new development is intended to allow for space for business with high employment that ultimately supports the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport, according to the township.
