‘Potentially transformative’ $146M development expected to create hundreds of jobs

A preliminary development plan approved in December 2022 shows six buildings totaling 1,752,000 square feet. Pending approval by trustees of the final development plan, construction of the first building, a 230,000-square-foot edifice, would start this summer and wrap up sometime in late 2024, Carlson said.

A 287,000-square-foot building is planned to be constructed in 2024 and a 273,000-square-foot building in 2025. NorthPoint would then build a 273,000 square foot building in 2026, a 330,000-square-foot building in 2027 and a 359,000-square-foot building in 2028.

The first phase of the development will cost approximately $27.4 million, with about $2.5 million being estimated for construction of a new public road extending Washington Church Road south past Austin Boulevard, NorthPoint officials said. Additionally, improvements along Austin Boulevard, which has access from I-75, are planned to assist in traffic flow, according to the township.

After constructing the road extension, NorthPoint would then turn it over to Miami and Washington townships for long-term maintenance, Carlson said.

“This type of spec building NorthPoint builds is a very flexible, modular building type, so they’re able to break the space up for specific needs of different tenants, which ... goes a long way for the long-term viability of the project, that it’s not locked in place for one specific user,” he said. “As new users come online, they can craft the building to the specific needs, while maintaining the exterior appearance of the site.”

Tenants would likely deal in light assembly, warehouse storage, distribution, office space or light manufacturing, said Matt Gaston, the company’s vice president of development.

This is NorthPoint Development’s first project in Miami Twp., Gaston said. It has similar developments in Dayton near the Dayton International Airport, Fairfield, Hamilton and West Chester Twp.

The company was drawn to the site because of it location and the willingness of the county to want a business park developed there, he said.

“It’s just great infrastructure with Austin Boulevard and I-75 and then the amenities at Austin Landing,” Gaston said.

The latest plan for the site proposes a business/industrial park with larger and fewer structures than what was shown in a plan approved in 2018.

The new development is intended to allow for space for business with high employment that ultimately supports the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport, according to the township.