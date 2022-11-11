Power outage near Kettering elementary today

Power near Beavertown Elementary school on Wilmington Pike in Kettering was out between 7 and 10 a.m. today but electricity has since been restored, according to Kettering City Schools.
The power was out in that area, the schools said, and it’s not clear why the power went out.
School is still going on and was not closed this morning, officials said.
