Wright State among universities offering feedback on controversial bill
Power restored after crash into pole knocks out power to hundreds in Englewood

By , Staff Writer
20 minutes ago

A crash into a pole Tuesday morning in Englewood sent one person to a hospital and knocked out power to around 1,000 AES Ohio customers.

The one-vehicle crash was reported around 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Main Street, according to Englewood police dispatch.

The AES online outage map showed just over 1,000 earlier in the the day in the Englewood area in for Montgomery County, which has since been restored.

Dispatch confirmed the driver was injured and taken to a local hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not known.

AES spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel said crews were on scene to make repairs.

Main Street initially was shut down from Interstate 70 and Wenger Road but since reopened, dispatch said.

The crash is under investigation.

