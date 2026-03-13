Preble County clerk of courts leaves post early following theft allegation

Her resignation became final Feb. 7, he said.

Meanwhile, Shonda Haynes, an employee in the clerk’s office, has been serving as the interim clerk of courts. A county GOP central committee vote is March 24 to fill the post permanently.

Reynolds’ resignation notice followed a Jan. 22 special meeting of the Preble County GOP executive committee called by Haber regarding allegations that Reynolds had stolen money from a private business. Of the 28 executive committee members present, Reynolds cast the lone “no” vote to remove her from the executive committee and request her immediate resignation as clerk, according to a release from the county GOP.

During questioning, Reynolds said she worked as a bookkeeper for a couple private businesses while also serving as the clerk of courts. According to the release, she admitted to stealing money from one business but said she has since repaid it.

Information on how much money was reportedly stolen and when it happened was not available.

Preble County Prosecutor Eric Marit said although there are no specific allegations involving the county, a referral was made for the Ohio Auditor’s Office to conduct an audit of the Preble County Clerk of Courts office.

“That’s ongoing,” Marit said Thursday, adding that the audit is expected to take quite some time.

Reynolds was most recently reelected in November 2024 for a four-year term that ends Dec. 31, 2028.