Preble County school resource officer found guilty of inappropriate relationship with student

Williams was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old National Trail High School student, where he was working as an SRO.

“Parents shouldn’t have to worry about predators when they send their kids to school,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “There is no age or no so-called consent that makes a school employee having sex with a student appropriate.”

Credit: Butler County Jail Credit: Butler County Jail

The investigation began in March after school officials notified the sheriff’s office of alleged unprofessional conduct by Williams, Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson said earlier this year.

“It was learned that a school resource officer assigned to the National Trail Local Schools was alleged to be involved in a consensual relationship with an 18-year-old student outside of the school setting,” he said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a third-party investigation and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.

The investigation determined Williams deleted electronic correspondence with the victim, resulting in the tampering with evidence charge, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The incident took place on or about Oct. 1, 2023, through March 20, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court records. No other students were believed to be involved.

Williams was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation and he resigned on April 1. He started with the sheriff’s office in 2019.

Staff writer Aimee Hancock contributed to this report.