Premier Health to bring free health clinics to Riverside

Premier Health's mobile clinic will travel to most of the free health clinics in Riverside.

Credit: Courtesy of Premier Community Health

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
10 minutes ago

Starting in April, Premier Health will offer free health clinics the second Saturday of the month in Riverside.

Services include include blood pressure and a non-fasting fingerstick test to measure total cholesterol, HDL, blood glucose and hemoglobin A1C, according to Premier Health.

Some mobile clinic and community health events will also have health education and the chance to meet with a lifestyle coach. The Premier Community Health Mobile Clinic will be at most events.

On April 9 the clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Overlook Mutual Homes, 61 Colin Kelly Drive. An onsite lifestyle coach will be available.

Starting in May, second Saturday clinics will take place at various churches as a result of a partnership with Hope4Riverside and church and city leaders. The schedule will be released soon.

The free clinics are possible through support from Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital Foundations.

For more information or to schedule a health event, email pchinformation@premierhealth.com or call 1-877-274-4543.

