dayton-daily-news logo
X

Preparing for May election

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Montgomery County elections Director Jeff Rezabek talks about the spring primary election

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top