President, CEO of United Way of the Greater Dayton Area to retire

The United Way of the Greater Dayton Area announced Wednesday that its president and chief executive will retire after leading the agency for the past decade.
J. Thomas Maultsby Jr. was named interim president and CEO in September 2012 before he was appointed to the post permanently for the nonprofit organization that serves Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties. His retirement is effective July 31.
Under Maultsby’s leadership, the United Way implemented a team-based culture and moved to “collective impact grant making” by forming partnerships, according to a release from the agency.
“We are truly grateful to Tom for his leadership through some really difficult years for our community,” said Rafi Rodriguez, United Way board chairman. “The board will conduct a search to find a new president/CEO while Tom continues to maintain his duties throughout the search process until a new president & CEO is found.”
Maultsby and his United Way team reacted to issues caused by the pandemic and brought together representatives from health care, religious institutions, education, nonprofit, workforce, government and businesses to address needs and gaps in the community.
The job announcement will be posted on United Way’s website www.Dayton-UnitedWay.org with details on how candidates may apply.
