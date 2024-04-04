President of Moeller High School steps down after arrest in Nashville, archdiocese says

“We are grateful for Marshall’s many contributions to Moeller and extend our sincere best wishes for his success in future endeavors,” the archdiocese said.

Court records from Davidson County, Tennessee show James Marshall Hyzdu was arrested on March 10 and charged with one count of criminal trespassing, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of public intoxication.

“My recent actions did not align with Moeller’s values or those of the Catholic Church,” Hyzdu said in a statement after his resignation. “It is in the best interest of the Moeller community that I now step down to allow the school to continue to thrive without distraction.”

An arrest report shows police were called to a bar on Broadway in Nashville on March 9. When they got there, security for the bar said Hyzdu “came into the bar and began following women around, making them feel uncomfortable and causing them to become annoyed with the defendant.”

Security removed Hyzdu from the bar, but he came back, according to the arrest report. He returned and was removed from the bar multiple times, the police report says.

“The defendant continued to enter the location, approximately six times, even changing his clothing to change appearance,” wrote an officer in the arrest report.

When police arrived after security called them, officers noted Hyzdu was highly intoxicated, according to the arrest report. They wrote they took him into custody because they believed him to be a danger to himself and others; he was officially arrested the next day, on March 10, court records show.

Hyzdu said leading Moeller for the past eight years “has been an honor and a joy.”

The archdiocese said it will work with the Moeller Board immediately to search for a new president. The hope is to fill the position by the 2024-25 school year, but Principal Carl Kremer will serve as interim president in the meantime.