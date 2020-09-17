President Trump to stop in Dayton, Toledo on Monday

“It’s an honor that the president is coming back to Montgomery County again. Obviously we are a battleground county in the state of Ohio and we welcome his visit and look forward to seeing him," said state Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., who is also Montgomery County GOP chairman.

Plummer said he is happy Trump will be talking about jobs. “Our community is rebounding. People appreciate his efforts,” Plummer said.

Later, Trump will have an event in Toledo called “The Great American Comeback.” The 7 p.m. event will be open to the public.

The Ohio Democratic Party on this week released a statement saying: “Donald Trump thinks he can play Ohioans for fools. The last time he parachuted into northwest Ohio, he promised that our future ‘never ever looked brighter.’ Eight months later, thousands of Ohioans have lost their lives to COVID-19, working families are picking up the pieces of a shattered economy and Trump’s incompetence is only making things worse.”

“Whatever Trump says on Monday, we’re ready to put an end to his chaos and send Joe Biden to the White House,” the statement says.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday indicated he would not be with Trump at the Toledo event, but he said he did expect to be with the president at a second event, which presumably would be in Dayton.