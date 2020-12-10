Previous military tuition assistance cap, AF COOL funding restored

The Air Force noted increased usage of tuition assistance since the start of COVID-19 and continuing into the new fiscal year.

“We are excited our members are taking advantage of their time under COVID(-19) to improve themselves and pursue education. The Department of the Air Force was able to reprioritize funding to encourage our service members to maximize their development through these educational benefits,” said Lt. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services. “The Department of the Air Force is committed to education and to the continued professional and personal growth of our Airmen and Space Professionals in support of our nation’s defense.”