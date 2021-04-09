Prince Philip dies at 99: What you should know about Queen Elizabeth II’s husband.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday, according to Buckingham Palace. He was 99 years old.
“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” read a statement from the palace. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”
Here’s what you should know about the Duke of Edinburgh:
Events in the long life of Britain’s Prince Philip
Born in 1921 to the Greek royal family on the island of Corfu, Prince Philip would be forced into exile with his family as a baby, join the Royal Navy, marry a princess and become a father and grandfather to U.K. royalty throughout his life.
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99
Buckingham Palace announced Prince Philip’s death Friday. Earlier this year he was hospitalized for a month before he was returned to Windsor Castle on March 16, according to the Associated Press.
Britain mourns Prince Philip; leaders honor service to Queen
People gathered outside of Buckingham Palace Friday to show their respect and see the official death notice posted to the gate, according to AP.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Philip lived an “extraordinary life.”
“We are a kingdom united both in grief and gratitude; grief at Prince Philip’s passing, and gratitude for his decades of selfless service to the county,” he said.
President Bush, world leaders praise Prince Philip’s work, devotion
Leaders across the world shared their condolences over Philip’s death Friday.
Former President George Bush said Philip “represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign,” AP reported.