Prison likely for man in beating, robbery of veteran after new crimes of violence

Shank and Byrd both pleaded guilty to kidnapping in November 2020, and were each granted five years of supervised probation by Dankof, court records show.

Shank was indicted Wednesday in connection to crimes reported Feb. 28 against a 48-year-old man at the victim’s apartment in the 100 block of Ashwood Avenue in Dayton. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Dankof’s courtroom for aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated burglary, each with violent offender and three-year firearm specifications; kidnapping, felonious assault; two counts of weapons under disability for prior convictions; and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia offense.

Shank is held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his Feb. 28 arrest by Dayton police.

Byrd also is in the jail, where she has been held since her March 3 arrest for alleged violations of her probation in the May 2020 case. According to court records, Dankof on Wednesday added sanctions to her probation requiring her to attend residential treatment at Women’s Recovery Center and participate in Women’s Therapeutic Court or she, too, faces a sentence between 11 and 16½ years in prison.