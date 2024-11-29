Proposal tabled for new subdivision on South Brown School Road in Vandalia

The city’s planning commission recommended council deny the request, which would facilitate a proposal to construct a new residential subdivision featuring approximately 174 single-family homes.

City council subsequently tabled the request after hearing concerns shared by neighboring residents, some of which included opposition to the proposed lot sizes and potential issues with increased traffic and stress on the Vandalia-Butler school district.

Some residents also asserted the proposed development would be better fitted within a different zoning code that would require lower density development.

Vandalia Assistant City Manager Rob Cron said discussions with the developer are ongoing to consider different options for the proposed development.

The 85-acre site is made up of three parcels, the majority of which are currently vacant. One single-family residential structure is located on the site and would be “absorbed into the development,” documents show.

The site is situated south of Interstate 70, north of Little York Road. To the west is the Foxfire subdivision and various single-family residential lots. Several industrial parcels are located to the east, though most are vacant.

The proposal by Addison Properties indicates a gross density of 2.05 housing units per acre, documents state. While the requested RSF-4 zoning supports higher density, the developer asserts the proposal reflects a lower density more similar to RSF-1 zoning, which allows for 2.03 UPA.

Planning commission documents show the developer would be required to expand part of South Brown School Road, consistent with developments at Copperfield, Park Place, and along Stonequarry.